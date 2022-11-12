Frankie Meyer: Free charts can help determine relationship with distant relatives

When corresponding with distant relatives, a question soon arises. Are we second cousins, third cousins or fourth cousins? Are we cousins once removed or twice removed?

Many genealogy sites offer a free, helpful chart that provides a quick answer. The form has various names: family relationship chart, cousin calculator and kinship chart. Although they all are easy to use and produce the same results, they are sometimes organized in different ways.

One of the websites that provides the chart for free is ngsgenealogy.org. The site is sponsored by the National Genealogical Society, which is known for its genealogy conferences, courses, articles and books.

Before using the NGS chart, check with your distant relative and confirm the name of the ancestor that you have in common. Next, make a list of the descendants of the common ancestor who are ancestors of the distant relative. Add the name of the distant relative to the bottom of the list.

Next, develop your list. First, write the name of the common ancestor. Below that name, list the ancestor’s child who is your ancestor. Below that name, list the ancestor’s grandchild who is your ancestor. Continue in this manner, until you reach your name, which will be the last on the list.

You are now ready to use the NGS chart. Use a pencil for writing. Start with the square in the upper left corner of the chart. In that square, write the name of the ancestor that you have in common with the distant relative. In the square below that name, write the name of the ancestor’s child who is your ancestor. In the square below that name, write the name of the ancestor’s grandchild who is your ancestor. In the square below that name, write the name of the ancestor’s great grandchild. Continue in this manner until you reach the square in which you record your name.

Next, return to the upper left corner square. In the box to the right of the corner square, write the name of the ancestor’s child who was the ancestor of your relative. In the next square to the right, write the name of the ancestor’s grandchild who is the parent of the distant relative. Continue in this manner until you reach the square in which you will write the name of your distant relative.

The last step is to notice where your name is on the chart and notice the location of the name of your distant relative. Follow the column below the distant relative’s name until it intersects with the row that has your name. The square that is at the intersection is your relationship.

At this point, all the names can be erased so that the chart can be reused in the future.