Free pet adoption during holiday season

Rockingham Co. shelter launches free pet adoption ahead of holiday season Updated: 4:04 PM EST Nov 12, 2022



HI, MY NAME IS LAURA QUINTIN. I AM HERE WITH BILL AND I WORK FOR THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF DERBY COUNTY AND I’M CURRENTLY FOSTERING FIN. SO FIN IS A STAFFIE MIX WHO’S ABOUT 8 TO 9 MONTHS OLD, PROBABLY CLOSER TO NINE MONTHS RIGHT NOW. HE’S UP TO DATE ON ALL HIS SHOTS. HE’S NEUTERED AND HE’S MICROCHIPS. HE IS AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION RIGHT NOW. HIS ADOPTION FEE IS ABOUT $200, JUST COVERS THE COST OF ALL OF THOSE MEDICAL PROCEDURES. FIN IS GREAT WITH OTHER DOGS, CATS AND WE PROBABLY THINK THAT HE WOULD BE VERY GOOD WITH CHILDREN. I WOULD JUST SAY MAYBE NOT YOUNG CHILDREN BECAUSE HE’S FULL OF ENERGY AND LIKES TO PLAY, BUT HE’S A GREAT DOG, HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM AND HE WILL BE AN AWESOME PET FOR ANY INDIVIDUAL OR FAMILY. AND AS FAR AS HE MEANS, SOCIETY OF DERBY COUNTY, WE HAVE OUR ANNUAL FUNDRAISER NOVEMBER 7TH AND EIGHTH, WHICH IS CALLED PAUL’S IN THE PARK. YOU CAN ACTUALLY BRING YOUR FURRY FRIEND OUT AND WALK HIM OR HER AROUND THE FESTIVAL LIGHTS BEFORE IT OPENS TO THE PUBLIC. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON REGARDING TICKETS, ADOPTIONS, ANYTHING OF THAT NATURE, PLEASE VISIT US AT SUNAPEE DOT ORG. AND ONE MORE TIME IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FIN AND PAWS IN THE PARK, JUST HEAD OVER TO THIS WEBSITE. IT’S RIGH