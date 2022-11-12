Categories
French delegation meets Assam Environment minister


Guwahati: A French delegation of Agence Française de Développement (AFD) India on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen the Assam government’s efforts for the protection of biodiversity and to increase green cover in the state.

The delegation, led by its India country director Bruno Bosle, called on the Minister of Environment and Forest Chandra Mohan Patowary to discuss the status of project implementation in the sphere of biodiversity protection and improving the livelihood of the forest-dependent communities being funded by AFD, an official release said.





