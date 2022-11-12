Gators Sign Six to Talented 2023 Class – Florida Gators

The 2023 class hails from across the country as Florida, California, Indiana and Texas are represented this year. McLellan (Lakewood Ranch, Fla.) and Williams (Windermere, Fla.) are the 100th and 101st recruits from Florida, while Hovermale (Norco, Calif.) is the 30th from California, Rothrock (Whiteland, Ind.) is the fifth from Indiana and Brown (Montgomery, Texas) and Kowalewski (Richmond, Texas) are the eighth and ninth from Texas.

The decorated signing class is the second in program history to feature multiple Gatorade Player of the Year recipients as Rothrock earned 2022 National Gatorade Player of the Year to go along with her two Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year accolades from this year and last year, while Brown was named this year’s Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Overall, the Gators have now signed 11 state Gatorade Player of the Year recipients, two of which earned the award multiple times, along with two National Gatorade Player of the Year winners. In addition, this group of individuals still has the opportunity to add to their accolades for the upcoming 2023 awards cycle as they compete in their last season on their respective high school and travel teams.

This year’s class also includes a Florida Gators legacy. Williams looks to forge her own path as a second-generation Gator as Mia’s parents Jason and Denika both attended and competed at UF. Mia’s dad was a standout on the men’s basketball team during the 1997-98 season, and went on to have a prosperous career in the NBA, while Denika competed on the track and field team and was a two-time All-American in the javelin.