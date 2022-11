PORT ANGELES —Diane Henriks will present “Finding Descendants in your Family Tree” at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Henriks will address a meeting of the Clallam County Genealogical Society at the society’s research center, 403 E. Eighth St.

The presentation will also stream on Zoom.

To request the meeting link, call the center at 360-417-5000 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or email clallamresearcher@gmail.com.

For more information, visit www.clallamcogs.org.