Genealogists find grave of World War I vet David Delisle


Before it was erected by cemetery employees, the David Delisle marker was buried at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.

As part of the Genealogical Society of Monroe County’s canvassing of the county’s cemeteries, Nancy Mattox, my husband, Jim, and I are walking through St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe to record the information found on all tombstones.

In 1980 several GSMC members did a similar project and recorded a marker for a Frank Delisle who died in 1929.  Based on the names around Frank’s marker, we determined his marker should be in Section 3 near the north end of the cemetery.  There is a large obelisk with the surname Delisle located there, but no marker for Frank was seen.

Cemetery stories:Searching for the real Daniel Throop: Mystery surrounded a Revolutionary War soldier

We probed around the obelisk hoping to find a buried marker for Frank and were surprised to find a buried marker, but it was not for Frank.  The buried stone was for David M. Delisle, who served in WWI.  David’s marker was not listed in the 1980 cemetery transcription, so it has probably been buried for many decades. 



