Get Your First Look At Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren As Jacob And Cara Dutton For ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’

Your first look at the cast of the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series, 1923.

Set to premiere exclusively on Paramount Plus next month on December 18th, they revealed official cast photos of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren leading the charge as Jacob and Cara Dutton out on the Dutton Ranch in Montana.

Featuring the two aforementioned superstars leading this cast, the new two-season limited series is based around the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family during the time of Prohibition, the beginning of the Great Depression, and battles with the flu.

The star studded cast also features the likes of Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Sebastian Roché, Robert Patrick, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

They shared several photos of the actors on the 1923 Instagram page in full character on set, and it has me even more excited to see the new series when it premiers in just over a month:

The Cast Of 1923

1923 will be based around the life of the Dutton family through the end of prohibition, the emergence of the Great Depression, as well as the flu pandemic.

According to the official synopsis:

“1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

Needless to say, we have a lot to look forward to when the series is released in December.

In the mean time, let’s take a look at the upcoming stars for the show:

The Dutton Family:

Harrison Ford will play Jacob Dutton, the brother of Tim McGraw’s 1883 character Jacob Dutton.

Helen Mirren takes the role of Cara Dutton, Jacob’s wife.

James Badge Dale will play John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew and right-hand man of Jacob. He’s the son of James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and the great grandfather of John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

Marley Shelton will play Emma Dutton, the wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton.

Darren Mann will play Jack Dutton, the son of John Sr. and Emma, and the great nephew of Jacob Dutton. He’s a hardworking rancher and dedicated to the Dutton name.

Brandon Sklenar will portray Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s nephew and John Dutton Sr.’s brother.

Additional Characters:

Jerome Flynn, AKA Bronn from Game Of Thrones, will play Banner Creighton, a hard-nosed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men. Sounds like he has the makings of the bad guy?

Robert Patrick takes on the role of Sheriff William McDowell, a friend to the Dutton family.

Michelle Randolph will play Elizabeth Strafford, a feisty woman who is willing to do anything to marry into the Dutton family.

Brian Geraghty will play a loyal ranch foreman in the show.

Aminah Nieves will play Teonna Rainwater, a young woman who lives at a government residential boarding school. Judging by the last name, she’s probably related to Thomas Rainwater from Yellowstone.

Julia Schlaepfer will play Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons while abroad.

Jennifer Ehle will play Sister Mary O’Connor, an Irish nun.

Former James Bond actor Timothy Dalton will play Donald Whitfield, a “wealthy and nefarious” man who seems to be a Dutton Family enemy.

Nevertheless, I can’t wait to see how it all comes together this December.

The Dutton Family Tree

In that 1893 flashback from Yellowstone Season 4, we see that James has two sons with him, John Sr. (who will be a major character in 1923) and Spencer… Generation Two.

They should be in their forties or so by the time 1923 rolls around and will have children of their own (Generation Three), and John Sr. and Spencer might even have young grandchildren (people got married pretty young back then), so that’s Generation Four.

Now, here’s where it get’s interesting… John Dutton III (born sometime in the 1950s) of Yellowstone would be Generation Five, which means Kayce, Jamie (adopted), the late Lee Dutton, and Beth Dutton would all be Generation Six, and young Tate would be Generation 7.

And that’s exactly what Tim McGraw himself has confirmed.

Tim says he plays the great-great-grandfather of John Dutton in the bonus Blu-ray content:

“I play John Dutton’s great-great-grandfather. Our family is the first to discover Yellowstone and settle it. And in doing that, we are the first to really defend it and fight people off, and try to establish it and then survive.

J.D.’s the patriarch of the family. He’s the guy that had the balls, I guess, to set out and take his family across the country and head up to Montana, and sorta settle this unknown land, this untamed land up there, and turn it into something.”

Of course, which generation of Dutton has implications for the show because in the Season Finale of 1883, Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) is on the verge of death and her father, James Dutton (Tim McGraw) needs to find a place to bury her because wherever they bury her body is where the Dutton family is going to settle.

So Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder, recommends a spot called the Paradise Valley.

But, there’s a catch… the Duttons can’t have it forever.

“Yes, Paradise. Good name. But you know this: that in seven generations, my people will rise up and take it back from you.”

To which James says:

“In seven generations, you can have it.”

Doesn’t bode well for the Dutton family in Yellowstone Season 5, does it?

