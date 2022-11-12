Categories
Gil Birmingham on Yellowstone season 5’s ‘maze’ and the western’s ‘slow burn’


Gil Birmingham always knew that Yellowstone was a quality show, it just took viewers a little bit to catch up. While the neo-western, created by Taylor Sheridan, arrived a bit under the radar on Paramount Network in 2018, it has picked up a larger audience and acclaim with each passing season. As Yellowstone season 5 premieres on Sunday, November 13, anticipation for the show has never been higher.

On Yellowstone, Birmingham plays Thomas Rainwater, the chairman of the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock and the leader of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation in Montana. With the show from the very first episode, Rainwater has often clashed with the Duttons as they both fight for the land they believe rightfully belongs to them, but in recent seasons have forged uneasy alliances as outsiders begin to encroach. Many viewers may also know Birmingham from roles in Under the Banner of Heaven, Animal Kingdom, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Wind River.



