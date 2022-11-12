Gran Turismo Movie Begins Filming, First Image Released

The new Gran Turismo movie has begun filming and an image from the production has been released. PlayStation has been planning out a lot of cinematic adaptations of its biggest franchises. While some of the most likely candidates such as Uncharted and The Last of Us were prioritized, others like Gran Turismo have also popped up, much to the surprise of everyone. The racing series is not remotely story-driven and is more of a technical showcase. It pushes the graphical fidelity of the PlayStation hardware to the limits and is all about creating a very realistic racing simulator. To even suggest the idea of a story in a Gran Turismo game seems almost silly.

However, Sony got District 9 director Neill Blomkamp to helm a Gran Turismo movie and it sounds like it actually has a lot of potential. The movie is now filming after assembling a star studded cast with actors like Orlando Bloom, Stranger Things star David Harbour, and even a member of the Spice Girls. The first image from the film has been released and while you can’t see much, you can see a handful of cars lining up on a starting line with a clapper board in front of them. The movie has reportedly been shooting for a while now, but this is the first image and official confirmation of it. Sony also confirmed the movie is based on the true story of Gran Turismo player Jann Mardenborough who won a PlayStation competition and became a professional driver. It should make for a rather interesting story.

Filming is now underway on #GranTurismoMovie – based on the inspiring true story of a Gran Turismo player, Jann Mardenborough, who won a series of gaming competitions leading him to become an actual professional racecar driver. 🎬🏎 pic.twitter.com/gV13gEg2G5 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) November 12, 2022

As of right now, it’s unclear how dramatized the story will be or if there will be any significant creative liberties. The fact that a Gran Turismo movie is happening at all is incredibly interesting, especially when you look at the talent backing it. While it could be a disaster, all of the names involved in the production certainly inspire a lot of confidence and should lead to something exciting at the very least.

Gran Turismo will release in theaters on August 11th, 2023.