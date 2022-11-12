Harry and Meghan should lose titles if memoir attacks royals – poll

The 38-year-old’s highly-anticipated book has promised “raw, unflinching honesty”.

A press release last month by publishers Penguin Random House said: “Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow – and horror.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out from that point on.

“For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”