Herd Tennis Finishes Day One in Lynchburg – Marshall University Athletics

The Marshall University tennis team closed out day one of the Liberty Hidden Dual on Saturday in Lynchburg, Virginia.was on the winning side of both of her doubles and singles matches.Maria Juliana Parra Romero/Marina Davtyan (LU) def. Johanna Strom/Doroteja Joksovic (Marshall) 6-1(Marshall) def. Claire Le Du/Polina Shitikova (Richmond) 7-5(Marshall) def. Maretha Burger/Elsa Kirch (LU) 6-2Bruna Sampaio/Alexandra Almborg (LU) def. Katy Limanen/(Marshall) 6-0Maria Juliana Parra Romero (LU) def. Johanna Strom (Marshall) 6-2, 6-1Doroteja Joksovic (Marshall) def. Tiffany Nguyen (LU) 7-6(4), 6-2Esther Lovato (LU) def.(Marshall) 6-1, 6-2Claire Le Du (Richmond) def.(Marshall) 7-6(3), 6-4Polina Shitikova (Richmond) def.(Marshall) 6-3, 6-7(3), 10-8(Marshall) def. Emma Pell (W&M) 7-6(3), 6-3Elsa Kirch (LU) def. Katy Limanen (Marshall) 6-3, 6-3Bruna Sampaio (LU) def.(Marshall) 6-2, 7-5Doroteja Joksovic/(Marshall) def. Raegan Mitchell/Arina Babkova (UNCG) 6-1/Johanna Strom (Marshall) def. McCollough Perry/Alexandra Dodashev (UNCG) Enbert 6-1(Marshall) def. Juliana Craft/Luna Urso (UNCG) 6-3Claudia Murdasanu/Ella Olexa (UNCG) def. Katy Limanen/(Marshall) 7-6(3)Johanna Strom (Marshall) def. Alexandra Dodashev Enbert (UNCG) 6-2, 6-2Doroteja Joksovic (Marshall) def. Hanna Giddings (UNCG) 6-1, 7-6(4)(Marshall) def. Raegan Mitchell (UNCG) 6-3, 6-3(Marshall) def. Juliana Craft (UNCG) 6-4, 6-3(Marshall) def. Kensie Criccio (W&M) 6-2, 6-3(Marshall) def. Mccollough Perry (UNCG) 6-0, 6-1

