Herd Tennis Finishes Day One in Lynchburg – Marshall University Athletics

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Marshall University tennis team closed out day one of the Liberty Hidden Dual on Saturday in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Gabrielle Clairotte was on the winning side of both of her doubles and singles matches.
RESULTS
Maria Juliana Parra Romero/Marina Davtyan (LU) def. Johanna Strom/Doroteja Joksovic (Marshall) 6-1
Sophia Hurrion/Aisling McGrane (Marshall) def. Claire Le Du/Polina Shitikova (Richmond) 7-5
Rieke Gillar/Gabrielle Clairotte (Marshall) def. Maretha Burger/Elsa Kirch (LU) 6-2
Bruna Sampaio/Alexandra Almborg (LU) def. Katy Limanen/Kylie Fisher (Marshall) 6-0
Maria Juliana Parra Romero (LU) def. Johanna Strom (Marshall) 6-2, 6-1
Doroteja Joksovic (Marshall) def. Tiffany Nguyen (LU) 7-6(4), 6-2
Esther Lovato (LU) def. Aisling McGrane (Marshall) 6-1, 6-2
Claire Le Du (Richmond) def. Sophia Hurrion (Marshall) 7-6(3), 6-4
Polina Shitikova (Richmond) def. Rieke Gillar (Marshall) 6-3, 6-7(3), 10-8
Gabrielle Clairotte (Marshall) def. Emma Pell (W&M) 7-6(3), 6-3
Elsa Kirch (LU) def. Katy Limanen (Marshall) 6-3, 6-3
Bruna Sampaio (LU) def. Kylie Fisher (Marshall) 6-2, 7-5
Doroteja Joksovic/Aisling McGrane (Marshall) def. Raegan Mitchell/Arina Babkova (UNCG) 6-1
Sophia Hurrion/Johanna Strom (Marshall) def. McCollough Perry/Alexandra Dodashev (UNCG) Enbert 6-1
Rieke Gillar/Gabrielle Clairotte (Marshall) def. Juliana Craft/Luna Urso (UNCG) 6-3
Claudia Murdasanu/Ella Olexa (UNCG) def. Katy Limanen/Kylie Fisher (Marshall) 7-6(3)
Johanna Strom (Marshall) def. Alexandra Dodashev Enbert (UNCG) 6-2, 6-2
Doroteja Joksovic (Marshall) def. Hanna Giddings (UNCG) 6-1, 7-6(4)
Sophia Hurrion (Marshall) def. Raegan Mitchell (UNCG) 6-3, 6-3
Gabrielle Clairotte (Marshall) def. Juliana Craft (UNCG) 6-4, 6-3
Aisling McGrane (Marshall) def. Kensie Criccio (W&M) 6-2, 6-3
Rieke Gillar (Marshall) def. Mccollough Perry (UNCG) 6-0, 6-1
For the latest information on Marshall women’s tennis, follow on Twitter and Instagram at @Herd_Tennis, on Facebook at Herd Tennis and online at HerdZone.com.
To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!
Gabrielle Clairotte was on the winning side of both of her doubles and singles matches.
RESULTS
Maria Juliana Parra Romero/Marina Davtyan (LU) def. Johanna Strom/Doroteja Joksovic (Marshall) 6-1
Sophia Hurrion/Aisling McGrane (Marshall) def. Claire Le Du/Polina Shitikova (Richmond) 7-5
Rieke Gillar/Gabrielle Clairotte (Marshall) def. Maretha Burger/Elsa Kirch (LU) 6-2
Bruna Sampaio/Alexandra Almborg (LU) def. Katy Limanen/Kylie Fisher (Marshall) 6-0
Maria Juliana Parra Romero (LU) def. Johanna Strom (Marshall) 6-2, 6-1
Doroteja Joksovic (Marshall) def. Tiffany Nguyen (LU) 7-6(4), 6-2
Esther Lovato (LU) def. Aisling McGrane (Marshall) 6-1, 6-2
Claire Le Du (Richmond) def. Sophia Hurrion (Marshall) 7-6(3), 6-4
Polina Shitikova (Richmond) def. Rieke Gillar (Marshall) 6-3, 6-7(3), 10-8
Gabrielle Clairotte (Marshall) def. Emma Pell (W&M) 7-6(3), 6-3
Elsa Kirch (LU) def. Katy Limanen (Marshall) 6-3, 6-3
Bruna Sampaio (LU) def. Kylie Fisher (Marshall) 6-2, 7-5
Doroteja Joksovic/Aisling McGrane (Marshall) def. Raegan Mitchell/Arina Babkova (UNCG) 6-1
Sophia Hurrion/Johanna Strom (Marshall) def. McCollough Perry/Alexandra Dodashev (UNCG) Enbert 6-1
Rieke Gillar/Gabrielle Clairotte (Marshall) def. Juliana Craft/Luna Urso (UNCG) 6-3
Claudia Murdasanu/Ella Olexa (UNCG) def. Katy Limanen/Kylie Fisher (Marshall) 7-6(3)
Johanna Strom (Marshall) def. Alexandra Dodashev Enbert (UNCG) 6-2, 6-2
Doroteja Joksovic (Marshall) def. Hanna Giddings (UNCG) 6-1, 7-6(4)
Sophia Hurrion (Marshall) def. Raegan Mitchell (UNCG) 6-3, 6-3
Gabrielle Clairotte (Marshall) def. Juliana Craft (UNCG) 6-4, 6-3
Aisling McGrane (Marshall) def. Kensie Criccio (W&M) 6-2, 6-3
Rieke Gillar (Marshall) def. Mccollough Perry (UNCG) 6-0, 6-1
For the latest information on Marshall women’s tennis, follow on Twitter and Instagram at @Herd_Tennis, on Facebook at Herd Tennis and online at HerdZone.com.
To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!
—HerdZone.com—
Source link