Here’s a look at killer nurse Charles Cullen’s motives for his crimes

Additionally, Cullen had a stint in the US Navy but was later discharged on medical grounds and is said to have tried to take his own life on several occasions.

Graeber said: “He said he killed his first patient in 1987. So, you know, this is a lifelong condition. It’s almost a compulsion.

“And what it meant to him I guess is the real question of that, and I don’t think it meant that much.”

The author and journalist added: “It was never about what the patients needed or even – or wanted, regardless of how appropriate. It was always about what Charlie Cullen wanted and what Charlie Cullen needed.”

Additionally, Cullen would create emergency situations and rush into the hero with Graeber saying there was an “element of ego in the murder” and “claiming the coup” despite operating and committing his crimes under anonymity.

