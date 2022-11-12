Here’s The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter

For a hot minute, following the rollout of “Twitter Blue” this week, verified folks were unable to change their display names. According to Twitter, this was to “minimize impersonation risks,” which, I’m not saying was a response to a bunch of people paying for a blue tick and then impersonating Elon Musk, but sure feels like a response to a bunch of people paying for a blue tick and then impersonating Elon Musk.