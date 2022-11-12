Categories
Here’s What 21 2000s Musical Artists Looked Like In Their First Music Video Vs. Their Most Recent


The 2000s brought us some incredibly iconic music.

And along with it came some unforgettable music videos.

So, let’s take a look at some of our favorite ’00s stars in their very first music videos vs. their most recent.

1.

This is Avril Lavigne in her “Complicated” video in 2002.

Here’s Avril 20 years later in her 2022 “I’m a Mess” video.

And here is a side-by-side of Avril Lavigne in 2002 and 2022.


Here’s Justin 20 years later in the 2022 “Stay with Me” video.

And here’s a side-by-side of Justin Timberlake in 2002 and 2022.


And here’s a side-by-side of JoJo in 2004 and 2022.


And here’s a side-by-side of Beyoncé in 2003 and 2022.


And here’s a side-by-side of Katy Perry from 2008 and 2022.


6.

This is Miley Cyrus in her “7 Things” music video in 2008.

And here’s a side-by-side of Miley in 2008 and 2021.


7.

These are the Jonas Brothers in their “Year 3000” video in 2006.

And here’s a side-by-side of the Jonas Brothers in 2006 and 2021.


And here’s a side-by-side of Gwen Stefani in 2004 and 2022.


9.

This is 50 Cent in his “In Da Club” video in 2003.

And here’s a side-by-side of 50 cent in 2003 and 2021.


10.

This is Justin Bieber in his “One Time” music video in 2009.

Here’s Justin 13 years later in his 2022 “Honest” video.

And here’s a side-by-side of Justin Bieber in 2009 and 2022.


11.

This is Lady Gaga in her “Just Dance” video in 2008.

Here’s Gaga 14 years later in her 2022 “Hold My Hand” video.

And here’s a side-by-side of Lady Gaga in 2008 and 2022.


Here’s Nelly 21 years later in his 2021 “Lil Bit” video.

And here’s a side-by-side of Nelly in 2000 and 2021.


And here’s a side-by-side of Jesse McCartney in 2004 and 2021.


And here’s a side-by-side of Keke Palmer in 2007 and 2022.


15.

This is Michelle Branch in her “Everywhere” video in 2001.

Here’s Michelle 21 years later in her 2022 “Not My Lover” video.

And here’s a side-by-side of Michelle Branch in 2001 and 2022.


And here’s a side-by-side of John Mayer in 2002 and 2021.


Here’s Rihanna 17 years later in her 2022 “Lift Me Up” video.

And here’s a side-by-side of Rihanna in 2005 and 2022.


18.

This is Selena Gomez in her “Falling Down” video in 2009.

Here’s Selena 13 years later in the 2022 “Calm Down” video.

And here’s a side-by-side of Selena Gomez in 2009 and 2022.


19.

This is Taylor Swift in her “Tim McGraw” video in 2006.

Here’s Taylor 16 years later in her 2022 “Anti-Hero” video.

And here’s a side-by-side of Taylor Swift in 2006 and 2022.


Here’s John 18 years later in his 2022 “Nervous” video

And here’s a side-by-side of John Legend in 2004 and 2022.


21.

This is Nicki Minaj in the “5 Star” video in 2009.

And here’s a side-by-side of Nicki Minaj in 2009 and 2022.


Any favorite 2000s musical artists we forgot? Let us know in the comments!



