Here’s What 21 2000s Musical Artists Looked Like In Their First Music Video Vs. Their Most Recent

The 2000s brought us some incredibly iconic music.
And along with it came some unforgettable music videos.
So, let’s take a look at some of our favorite ’00s stars in their very first music videos vs. their most recent.
And here is a side-by-side of Avril Lavigne in 2002 and 2022.
And here’s a side-by-side of Justin Timberlake in 2002 and 2022.
And here’s a side-by-side of JoJo in 2004 and 2022.
And here’s a side-by-side of Beyoncé in 2003 and 2022.
And here’s a side-by-side of Katy Perry from 2008 and 2022.
And here’s a side-by-side of Miley in 2008 and 2021.
And here’s a side-by-side of the Jonas Brothers in 2006 and 2021.
And here’s a side-by-side of Gwen Stefani in 2004 and 2022.
And here’s a side-by-side of 50 cent in 2003 and 2021.
And here’s a side-by-side of Justin Bieber in 2009 and 2022.
And here’s a side-by-side of Lady Gaga in 2008 and 2022.
And here’s a side-by-side of Nelly in 2000 and 2021.
And here’s a side-by-side of Jesse McCartney in 2004 and 2021.
And here’s a side-by-side of Keke Palmer in 2007 and 2022.
And here’s a side-by-side of Michelle Branch in 2001 and 2022.
And here’s a side-by-side of John Mayer in 2002 and 2021.
And here’s a side-by-side of Rihanna in 2005 and 2022.
And here’s a side-by-side of Selena Gomez in 2009 and 2022.
And here’s a side-by-side of Taylor Swift in 2006 and 2022.
And here’s a side-by-side of John Legend in 2004 and 2022.
And here’s a side-by-side of Nicki Minaj in 2009 and 2022.
Any favorite 2000s musical artists we forgot? Let us know in the comments!
Source link