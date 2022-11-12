‘He’s a proper bell**d’ Peter Kay takes swipe at Matt Hancock as he…

Since announcing his tour, Peter Kay fans have been rushing to get tickets for many venues across the nation including London. Due to the high demand, 02 have stepped in urging fans to “be patient” revealing the comedian’s tour is “by far the highest demand” in priority tickets they had seen in 15 years.

The 49-year-old has since taken to his Twitter page to thank his loyal fans for their support.

In view of his 796,000 followers, he wrote: “Thank you!!

“Absolutely blown away by the ticket sales so far, especially as some of the shows aren’t for a good while yet.

“But, don’t worry, we’ll have a laugh when we’re all together. Much love, Peter.”

READ MORE: Michael Douglas looks frail as he continues to show off new red hair