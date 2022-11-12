Categories
High school football playoffs 2022: Northeast Florida first-round Friday


The Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs kick off Friday night across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida. Although Hurricane Nicole forced numerous postponements both around the Jacksonville area and across the Sunshine State, more than a half-dozen games remain on the area’s schedule for the opening week of postseason.

Among Friday night’s playoff involving Northeast Florida schools are the Region 1-2M matchup of traditional rivals Episcopal and Bolles, a rematch of Bolles’ victory in the regular season last month; another rematch of Yulee and Baker County in Region 2-2S in Macclenny; and a long-distance trip for Creekside to take on Navarre in the Panhandle in Region 1-4S.

Bolles Bulldogs' Garrison Butler (52) scrambles to pick up a fumble by Episcopal Eagles's Nate Blair (11) during second quarter action. The Episcopal Eagles were hosted by The Bolles School Bulldogs at Skinner-Barco Stadium in the FHSAA Region 1-2M high school football quarterfinal game Friday, November 11, 2022. Bolles went into half time with a 28 to 0 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

REGION 1-2M

BOLLES 38, EPISCOPAL 6

Ty Neal’s first-quarter touchdown rush helped the Bulldogs complete the season sweep of Episcopal (8-3) at Skinner-Barco Stadium. … D.J. Moore and Kavon Miller ran for scores as Bolles pulled away. … Jacob Campen and Garrison Butler also recovered fumbles for Bolles (7-4). 

Bolles' Kaleb Lampkins (6) catches a pass as Episcopal's Carson Magyar (19) applies the hit during the second quarter of the Bulldogs' victory.

REGION 1-4S

BARTRAM TRAIL 50, FLAGLER PALM COAST 20

The Bears punched back from a 14-0 deficit with patience and persistence, then they delivered a swift knockout after halftime with 37 of their 50 unanswered points against Flagler Palm Coast (5-6). … Bartram Trail rushed for 317 yards, paced by junior Laython Biddle, who carried the ball 20 times for 174 and two touchdowns. … Taylor Rhodes gave the Bears their first lead, weaving through traffic for a 10-yard TD catch on a short throw from Riley Trujillo, and Bryce Hayes then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to set up William Bryant’s 18-yard breeze into the end zone on an option pitch.. … The Bears (11-0) will host neighbors Creekside at 7:30 p.m. Friday in one of the most anticipated playoff football matchups in recent St. Johns County history.



