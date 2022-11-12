Horoscopes: What do the stars hold for you this week? Russell Grant

Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)

A recent mistake might cause you to revise your views and values. Your attitude to some areas is changing and you will be giving a lot of thought to your commitments. So, if you are thinking of making any changes, these won’t be spontaneous decisions.

Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)

People you meet will be full of advice about money, family and work matters even when you haven’t requested it. You have a practical head on your shoulders so you really don’t need to listen.