Huge Samsung Black Friday sale offers you £250 off its Galaxy phones

If you have been waiting to upgrade your Galaxy smartphone now could be a good time to go online shopping. Samsung has just announced its early Black Friday sales which feature some of its premium devices at much lower prices.
The standout offer has to be £200 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra which means you can now take delivery of this device for under £950. For that money, you get a stunning 6.8-inch screen, an incredible quad-rear camera and even an S Pen stylus that lets you scribble on the display without using your finger.
If you want to know more you can read our full Samsung Galaxy S22 review but this is a very good phone that is now at a very good price.
For anyone wanting to join the foldable screen revolution, there is more good news with Samsung also slashing the price of its Z Flip3 by a whopping £250. That means this device now costs just £699 with it featuring a clamshell design, dual-lens camera and a second display on the case so you can see messages and calls without flipping things open.
You can read our Galaxy Z Flip3 review but this is definitely one of the cheapest ever ways to own one of Samsung’s foldable phones.
If these deals sound way too much for your wallet to bear, don’t panic as there are some much cheaper call makers in this sale.
Samsung has slashed £110 off the price of the brilliant A52s 5G which means this 6.5-inch device now costs just £299.
There’s also the budget Galaxy A13 which is reduced by £50 to just £129.
We've got full details below.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
PRICE: NOW £949 – SAVE £200
FEATURES: 6.8-inch screen, 5G, S Pen stylus, Quad camera, 5,000mAh battery and wireless charging
COLOUR: Burgundy
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
PRICE: NOW £699 – SAVE £250
FEATURES: 6.7-inch foldable screen, 5G, dual-lens camera, 3,300mAh battery and wireless charging
COLOUR: Cream
Samsung Galaxy A52s
PRICE: NOW £299 – SAVE £110
FEATURES: 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 5G, quad-lens camera, 4,500mAh battery and Dolby Atmos speakers
COLOUR: Awesome Mint
Samsung Galaxy A13
PRICE: NOW £129 – SAVE £50
FEATURES: 6.6-inch screen, quad-lens camera, two-day battery and Dolby Atmos speakers
COLOUR: Black
