Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosts ‘Pet Afflaire Gala’


DAYTON — Saturday night the Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosted its 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala.

The event held at the Dayton Arcade featured an array of guests and their pets.

It featured a live and silent auction of more than 50 times to help raise money for pets in need.

Storm Center 7′s Austin Chaney emceed the event.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is the longest-serving agency in the area, helping to impact the lives of animals for 120 years.

