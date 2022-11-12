I’m A Celeb’s Mike Tindall sign to loved ones exposed

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants have always entered the camp with little signals that their friends and family look out to know they are thinking of them. Former rugby player Mike Tindall was seen the other night rubbing his earlobe as Ant McParltin and Dec Donnelly entered the camp to announce who would be taking part in the next trial. It has since been revealed the subtle movement is a nod to his former rugby teammates and podcast hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne.

In a recent TikTok video posted by The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, the clip sees Alex Payne asking Mike if there is a signal he can give to let them know he is OK.

Alex says: “Can you have like a little tell? Can you do the catty earlobe or something on one of the challenges to let us know that you are thinking of us?”

Mike asked: “What do you want it to be?”

Alex confirmed: “Little ear lobe, just to let us know you’re thinking of us.”

