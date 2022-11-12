I’m A Celeb’s Mike Tindall sign to loved ones exposed

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants have always entered the camp with little signals that their friends and family look out to know they are thinking of them. Former rugby player Mike Tindall was seen the other night rubbing his earlobe as Ant McParltin and Dec Donnelly entered the camp to announce who would be taking part in the next trial. It has since been revealed the subtle movement is a nod to his former rugby teammates and podcast hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne.
In a recent TikTok video posted by The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, the clip sees Alex Payne asking Mike if there is a signal he can give to let them know he is OK.
Alex says: “Can you have like a little tell? Can you do the catty earlobe or something on one of the challenges to let us know that you are thinking of us?”
Mike asked: “What do you want it to be?”
Alex confirmed: “Little ear lobe, just to let us know you’re thinking of us.”
READ MORE: Mike Tindall sparks uproar for ’embarrassing’ the royals
Underneath the clip of the guys speaking, another played where Mike rubbed his earlobe for a few seconds, fulfilling his promise to his friends.
Many fans of I’m A Celebrity and Mike, in general, flocked to comment on the video, with @_Kate__Bakes_ praising: “Actually loving him on this.”
Gilly P commented: “Been watching out for this,” to which the official page replied: “Always delivers does our boy Tinds!”
Jo Fawcett added: “Mike is just so cool. Vanilla Mike!”
“She could barely stand, she was shaking [and] the midwife was like, ‘She’s not making the hospital.’
“She was like, ‘You don’t want to be delivering in the car.’ Into the gym, two gym mats down in the bathroom. But yeah.”
Talking about how much pain Zara was in, he continued: “She was, it was fast though, from that moment.
“She almost choked me to death. You can’t say anything, can you? ‘Can you let go, you’re really hurting me?'” he chuckled.
Fans were not impressed with the private information Mike had divulged, with @stoneroller9 taking to Twitter: “#ImACeleb Mike should not share any more personal information with the campmates and they should not pump him for info. The others should now share information about their partners and children. Fairs, fair.”
@roisink185 said: “Mike embarrassing the Royals more and more every minute #ImACeleb.”
Andy Gibson commented: “Is Mike Tindall allowed to speak about how a member of the British Royal Family gave birth like this? #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”
@Charlp2003 exclaimed: ”Realising whenever Mike tells a story, Princess Anne is his Mother in Law #ImACeleb.”
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs daily from 9pm on ITV.
Source link