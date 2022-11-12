I’m A Celeb’s Mike Tindall’s blunt reaction to Meghan joining royals

Speaking to GMB in 2018, Mike commented: “I think she’ll [Meghan] be nervous, but coming from her background in TV she’s used to the public spotlight.

“Not quite as much probably has gone on this week [in the lead-up to the wedding] but she’ll be fine and I think she’s experienced enough to know that all she can do is enjoy the day.

“The best thing about the Royal Family is that they are so lovely and they’ll spot the people who are looking a little bit nervous and go straight over and take away all of that tension straight out of the room.

“And it’s a special day for them both, and as long as they get a quiet moment during the day and actually have enjoyed the day that’s what I wish for them, and hopefully they’ll live happily ever after.”