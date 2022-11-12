I’m A Celeb’s Olivia Attwood addresses A&E dash which prompted exit

She explained further: “They said because of the results the show’s medical team got from my readings, they were not happy to sign me off to come back in, even though I had the clean bill of health from the hospital.

“If I went back into camp, they feared my levels might drop and it could be detrimental to my health and wellbeing.

“They were not willing to authorise my return and therefore I wasn’t insured.”

The Love Island star said she was “devastated” by the news.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV.