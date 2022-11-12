In brief: News from North Hills Genealogists, Atlas Art Studio and more

North Hills

Genealogists

North Hills Genealogists will host a free, online fall round-

table discussion open to the public on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. Join for an evening of sharing questions, answers and helpful hints. People attending may ask questions or give comments or or just sit back and listen. No question is too basic or obscure.

Visit NorthHillsGenealogists.org for details and instructions to access this virtual Zoom meeting.

Open House

Atlas Art Studio in Wexford will hold an open house and gift shop from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 19-20. Free crafts, hot cider, hot chocolate, a community art project and tons of Christmas gifts will be available.

No registration is required and the event is for all ages.

The studio will also host a Black Friday drop off. Limited to 10 children per two-hour session, each child will make a canvas painting and an ornament to give. Registration is required at atlasartpress.com.

One Night in

Bethlehem

Sts. Martha and Mary Parish will host the annual “One Night in Bethlehem” family Christmas event from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the St. Catherine of Sweden social hall on Wildwood Road in Hampton.

Children ages 2 through 10 can participate in storytelling, crafts, games and a birthday party for Jesus. The evening concludes with an outdoor living Nativity scene, complete with Biblical characters and live animals.

Tickets, limited to the first 150 children, are $8 per child (children under 2 admitted at no charge) and can be purchased at the parish office or through the parish website. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult admission is free with a donation of a baby item for Lifeline of Southwestern PA.

To order tickets, call 412-486-6001 or purchase online at stsmarthaandmaryparish.org.

Cookie walk

St. Brendan’s Episcopal Church in Franklin Park will hold a cookie walk 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19. There will me more than 600 dozen festive, home-baked cookies, homemade soups and crafters. A raffle will feature more than $500 in gift cards. For information, call 412-759-1521 or visit stbrendans.org/cookiewalk.

Women’s Business Network

Women’s Business Network is an award-winning business association spanning more than 20 chapters throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania. Find out more at www.wbninc.com.

The Cranberry Chapter will meet 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 17 at Cranberry Community United Presbyterian, 2662 Rochester Road, Cranberry. For more information, contact Suzanne Sekula at 412-889-7738.

The Pittsburgh North Chapter holds meetings at 9 a.m. Nov. 18 at Parkwood United Presbyterian Church, 4289 Mount Royal Blvd, Allison Park. For more information, contact Kathy Bell at 412-855-0578.

The Wexford Chapter holds meetings from 8:15-9:30 a.m. Nov. 22 at Omega Federal Credit Union, 10455 Perry Hwy., Wexford. For more information, contact Suzanne Venneri at 412-264-8446.

The Criders Corners Chapter holds meetings from noon-1:15 p.m. Nov. 24 at The Sports Grille, 1294 Freedom Road in Cranberry. For more information, contact Jocelyn Cilik at 724-772-5593.

For more information, contact Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.