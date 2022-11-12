Grey’s Anatomy stars Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening reunite in the Lifetime Christmas movie Reindeer Games Homecoming, premiering Saturday, November 12.

Drew stars as ambitious biology teacher MacKenzie Graves, while Bruening plays her love interest yet again. His character, a former Hollywood star, Chase Weston (Bruening), returns to their small town in Vermont to visit with his family. Chase arrives just in time for the annual “Reindeer Games,” a beloved holiday tradition that MacKenzie competes in every year to honor her late father.

MacKenzie had a big crush on Chase in high school, so she’s surprised to see him in town once again. When the opportunity to compete against him for the fabled Kris Kringle Cup presents itself, MacKenzie can’t resist.

“As the competition heats up, so does the spark between Mac and Chase, and Chase soon finds himself eager to not only win the games, but also to win her heart as well,” reads the Lifetime synopsis.

Is Reindeer Games Homecoming on Netflix?

No, Reindeer Games Homecoming is not on Netflix and probably won’t stream there in the future. There aren’t any Lifetime Christmas movies on the service at the moment. The only Sarah Drew project you can watch on the streamer right now is Grey’s Anatomy.

Justin Bruening fans will have better luck finding content on the streamer because the actor currently stars as Cal Maddox in the Netflix Original series Sweet Magnolias.

And even though this particular movie is not on Netflix, there are plenty of other romantic Christmas movies available to watch.

Where to watch Reindeer Games Homecoming

Reindeer Games Homecoming premieres on Saturday, November 12, at 8/7c on Lifetime. After airing, the movie will also be available to watch via the Lifetime Movie Club or the Lifetime app/website with a television provider login.

Are you planning to watch Reindeer Games Homecoming on Lifetime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.