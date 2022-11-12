Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira fight time tonight

Israel Adesanya faces fierce rival Alex Pereira tonight at UFC 281 in New York. The reigning UFC middleweight champion was beaten by the Brazilian back in 2016 and 2017 during their professional kickboxing days.

Last time out, at Glory of Heroes 7, Pereira handed Adesanya the first and only stoppage loss of his combat sports career via a vicious left hook knockout. Now, Adesanya will have a chance to settle the score in his mixed martial arts.

What time does it start?

The early prelims will start at 11pm UK time with the prelims following at 1am on early Sunday morning. The main card then begins at 3am with Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles kicking off the action.

How to watch?

UFC 281 is being broadcasted on BT Sport for UK viewers, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights to all good internet-connected devices including smart TVs, tablets, and mobile phones.