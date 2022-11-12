It’s Not Whether You Can Go to Florida Now, But Should You?

The Washington Post this week printed a story with an interesting question that poses an ethical dilemma: Should you visit Florida right now?

The quandary is not whether you can visit Florida in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but should you come to the Sunshine State?

Can you visit? Yes, you can. The theme parks in Orlando are open, and the east coast of Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and all the way up to Jacksonville escaped relatively unscathed. The beaches are beautiful and the weather is still hot.

Should you visit?

At the moment, no. Not right now. At least when it comes to Southwest Florida, or SWFL, and the Gulf Coast corridor from Naples, north to Fort Myers, and through Sarasota. This area has been crushed, physically and mentally.

I know. I live in Fort Myers now. I arrived in July; less than three months later, I got my ‘Welcome To Florida’ initiation with the paradox that sometimes comes with living in paradise.

SWFL is heavily invested in tourism. People come to this side of Florida because it is more tranquil. Hurricanes of the magnitude of Ian are a rarity. The Gulf Shore is absolutely stunning, the lifestyle tranquil and less frenetic for both residents and tourists. In fact, we are on the precipice of ‘Snowbird Season’ in Florida. Like the swallows returning to Capistrano, there’s an annual pilgrimage coming where residents of the north come to Florida for the winter. From roughly Thanksgiving to Easter, a county with a population of 280,000 or so seems like it has triple that with all the tourists and seasonal residents.

And we need those tourists.

Just not right now.

This is a highly emotional time here. Lives have been lost. Homes have been destroyed. Cars were submerged. Businesses have been shuttered. In my 50-plus years on this earth, I have seen photos and videos of what happens in the aftermath of a major hurricane. From an up-close-and-personal standpoint, I can tell you I have never seen anything like this.

To drive past homes with all the doors and windows still open, almost three weeks after the storm, to air out the deluge of the 16-foot storm surge is heartbreaking. To see piles and piles and piles of furniture, rugs, mattresses and box springs, tables, chairs and sofas, all at the end of a driveway to be taken away, is gut-wrenching.

We need you to come. We need the influx of tourists and second-home spending. Just not now. The main reason that people come here is not a factor at the moment – there is no beach. Hurricane Ian came ashore on the barrier islands, and Sanibel, Captiva, and Fort Myers Beach no longer exist. County officials have had to construct temporary bridges and causeways just for year-round residents of those islands to reach their homes and assess the damage.

If you visit now, frankly you will only be in the way. You will create more congestion than there already is with the influx of the wonderful volunteers and utility workers who have come to help. You will buy groceries and eat food that is at a premium for residents who are standing in line for free meals. You will add to the traffic that, in many places near the hard-hit beach areas, residents are still trying to navigate without traffic lights.

So, yes, please, visit. Eat at our restaurants. Go to our beaches. Tee off on our golf courses.

Just, please, not right now.