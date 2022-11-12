Ivan Toney sends clear message to Southgate after Man City brace

Ivan Toney indicated that he would be ready if he is needed as a late call-up to the England team after missing the initial 26-man squad. The Brentford forward netted a brace as his side beat Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Toney’s double served as a warning to Gareth Southgate about the quality that he has left at home. But there is still a chance the 26-year-old can make the plane to Qatar if another forward picks up an injury this weekend.

Toney said: “Listen, the only thing is to keep doing well, keep doing well for the team and see what can happen. Obviously, it was a disappointment but I won’t let it put me down. I’ll keep going and doing well for Brentford. My motivation is the lads in the dressing room and the fans. When we work hard this is what we can do.”

He added: “They might be Man City but they are humans and humans can lose games. I think the dedication and wanting to work hard for each other, we showed that today and deserved the three points.”