James Maddison injury update provided by Rodgers on eve of World Cup

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers provided an injury update on James Maddison after the England man was substituted off in their 2-0 win over West Ham on Saturday. Just days after he was named in the Three Lions World Cup squad by Gareth Southgate, Maddison went down and was forced off after scoring in the eighth minute in their 2-0 win over the Hammers.

Maddison went down holding his knee as he received treatment at the London Stadium, before he was taken off by Rodgers midway though the first half. The playmaker has only made one previous England cap, but his form over the past year forced Southgate into naming him in the squad to go to Qatar.

He went over and applauded the travelling fans after the game, and spoke with team-mates and West Ham players on the pitch after the full-time whistle before Rodgers gave an update. “He is fine. he had an irritation on the other side of his knee. So there was no muscle injury. He hasn’t trained so much from the Everton game, just a couple of lighter days. He wanted to try it, but he’ll be ok, it was just a precaution. It’s such a difficult day for players going to the World Cup and we’ve tried to protect him,” Rodgers said.

Maddison walked off the pitch unaided in the first half as he was speaking with international colleague Declan Rice, who himself had an injury scare in the first half as he went down with a knock, before recovering and continuing the game.