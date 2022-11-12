James Martin blames dyslexia as spotted dick blunder goes viral

Saturday Morning’s James Martin declared that his dyslexia had gone viral, after a host of amused Instagrammers – including Lisa Snowdon – posted footage of him announcing he’d seen a “delicious looking dick”. The 50-year-old blamed the blunder on his struggle to read the autocue.

Luckily, James saw the funny side of it when he took to Instagram later, assuring his followers that fortunately the errors don’t happen often.

“Ha ha it read on the autocue what a delicious looking dish from Rick now I’m going to make spotted dick and custard!” he explained.

“It doesn’t happen often, thank God, but this is the day my dyslexia went live and viral!”

Lisa Snowdon had reposted the clip, in which an Instagram humour site had jokingly praised it for being “the finest eleven seconds of television ever broadcast in the UK”.

READ NOW: Model once dubbed ‘most beautiful girl in the world’ is now 21