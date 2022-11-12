James’ social media activity suggests he is not pleased with Southgate

“Also, I do not think we can take a player who is not available for the group stage, that would be deemed arrogant in some circles. But if everything went well and he was available, we would be dropping him into a quarter-final after eight weeks out.

“That would be really demanding. So it was a tough call. Kyle is a long way ahead of that and is progressing really well.”

After the squad was announced on Thursday, James wrote on social media: “Devastated. The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turn around to make the World Cup would be tight, but I always felt it was possible.

“I’ve worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and truly believed I could help the team. I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take. Good luck to the boys. I’ll be back soon. Stay safe & sending love.”