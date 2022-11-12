John Lennon Felt He Sang Better Without The Beatles: ‘We Inhibited Each Other a Lot’

John Lennon served as the lead singer for many songs by The Beatles. Following the band’s split, he then wrote and performed many of his own songs as a solo artist. In one of his first interviews following his departure from The Beatles, Lennon admitted that he sang better without the other band members.

John Lennon sang a majority of songs for The Beatles

John Lennon | Tom Copi/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote and performed most of The Beatles’ music. Lennon sang 109 tracks, while McCartney comes in at a close second with 98 songs. Lennon and McCartney also shared the vocals on songs like “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “A Hard Day’s Night.”

Many of the tracks Lennon performed include “Twist and Shout,” “In My Life,” “Strawberry Fields Forever,” “Revolution,” “Ticket to Ride,” and “Help!”. Many of these songs performed well on the charts, with a few reaching No. 1 in the U.S. and the U.K.

Lennon believed he sang better without The Beatles