Categories
Business

John Lennon Felt He Sang Better Without The Beatles: ‘We Inhibited Each Other a Lot’

John Lennon served as the lead singer for many songs by The Beatles. Following the band’s split, he then wrote and performed many of his own songs as a solo artist. In one of his first interviews following his departure from The Beatles, Lennon admitted that he sang better without the other band members. 

John Lennon sang a majority of songs for The Beatles

John Lennon formerly of The Beatles performs at the Chrysler Arena in Michigan
John Lennon | Tom Copi/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote and performed most of The Beatles’ music. Lennon sang  109 tracks, while McCartney comes in at a close second with 98 songs. Lennon and McCartney also shared the vocals on songs like “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “A Hard Day’s Night.”

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: