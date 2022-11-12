John Lennon Wrote His Girlfriend ‘Lewd’ Letters: ‘Nothing I Could Display Publicly’

John Lennon wrote music for the Beatles. He also wrote “lewd” notes to his girlfriend Cynthia Lennon. Even though she wanted to display his letters, they were often filled with “insanely grinning hunchbacks, grotesque poses, and ghastly leers.”

Who was John Lennon’s first wife, Cynthia Lennon?

British musician John Lennon and his wife, artist and musician Yoko Ono as they attend an unspecified rally | Rowland Scherman/Getty Images

Lennon was a songwriter and vocalist for the Beatles, appearing alongside Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. He’s also a published author who would write notes for his college girlfriend.

That was Cynthia Lennon, who began dating Lennon while both enrolled at Liverpool College of Art, which is now a part of Liverpool John Moores University. The two eventually married in 1962.