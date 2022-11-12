Kate and William ‘might surprise us’ with George and Charlotte outing

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were most recently in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in September but have joined their parents at various royal events, particularly throughout the past year. Speaking on the latest episode of the Daily Express’ Royal Round-Up, royal correspondent Richard Palmer discussed the Waleses’ children and claimed that the two young royals could be set to make a “surprise” appearance at a royal event this weekend.

Host Pandora Forsyth asked Mr Palmer what we can expect from the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

Ms Forsyth then asked whether the children, in particular George and Charlotte, will be in attendance.

He replied: “No, I don’t think [so], I’d be very surprised.

“It’s a good question, but I’d still be surprised.”

He added: “Currently, I’m not expecting them to be there, but they might surprise us.”

