Kate has ‘special’ relationship with King Charles

Kate, William, Charles, and Camilla have often been seen together, attending joint royal engagements. In photos of the four, Kate and Charles have always seemed close, and a body language expert has noted the pair have a “special” relationship.

Body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk: “Kate and Charles do seem to have a rather special relationship that shows up visibly in public as the pair seem to single each other out for attention and empathetic signalling.

“Their body language together suggests they are tuned in to each other, using flattery and mirroring signals to show some like-minded thinking or appreciation of a joke.”

Judi went on to compare how Kate acts in public compared to Camilla – the latter seems less relaxed and does not laugh at Charles’ jokes as much as the Princess.

She continued: “Charles has the perfect audience in Kate, who is always very relaxed about performing her laughing rituals in a way that Camilla is not.

