Kate joins Prince William for Festival of Remembrance





Kate, Princess of Wales, dazzled as she arrived alongside Prince William at the Royal Albert Hall for this year’s Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the 11 senior members of the Royal Family accompanying King Charles III at the poignant and spectacular event.

They were snapped by photographers as they were greeted on their entrance. Kate, Princess of Wales looked stunning in a gorgeous black Self Portrait gown, with three poppies pinned to her collar. In a special nod to the late monarch, Kate also paired her outfit with the same diamond necklace and earrings she wore to the Queen’s state funeral last month. Meanwhile, William opted for a navy suit and a striped red and navy tie with his military medals pinned to the breast of his jacket. Tonight marks the first joint appearance by senior members of the Royal Family since the Queen’s funeral on 19 September.

Other royals attending include King Charles, Camilla Queen Consort, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. Kate and William sat in the front row near the sovereign and Queen Camilla, in accordance with the pecking order. This evening’s event commemorates the service and sacrifice of people who fought in conflicts since World War 1. It will also mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, during which Prince Andrew served as a helicopter pilot.

Moreover, the festival will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who was the head of the Armed Forces during her 70-year-long reign. Her dedication to duty and service not just as the head of state but also to the Armed Forces and as the patron of the Royal British Legion will be remembered and celebrated. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also attended the Festival of Remembrance, seated in a box to the left of the royals, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sat to their right. Actor Luke Evans opened the event with a rendition of I Vow To Thee My Country.

Kate and Prince William will step out again tomorrow to attend the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in central London. While the Princess will look on from one of the balconies of the nearby Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building, William will be among the royals to lay a wreath at the foot of the monument. Carrying out this sacred duty for the first time as Prince of Wales, William will lay a floral ensemble including red poppies and the Prince of Wales’s feathers. The wreath will also include a new ribbon in Wales red.

