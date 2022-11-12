Kate Middleton wears Self Portrait gown to Festival of Remembrance

Kate Middleton, 40, attended the Festival of Remembrance tonight with her husband Prince William. The Princess of Wales wore a gorgeous black Self Portrait gown, which she has worn previously but in the colour white.

The dress is a Self-Portrait “tailored crepe chiffon midi dress”, which retails for just £220.

Another royal which owns this dress is Princess Beatrice, who wore it last month during the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth.

Kate also made a poignant nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II tonight.

The Princess wore the same diamond necklace which she wore to her state funeral last month.

