Kate Middleton wears Self Portrait gown to Festival of Remembrance

Kate Middleton, 40, attended the Festival of Remembrance tonight with her husband Prince William. The Princess of Wales wore a gorgeous black Self Portrait gown, which she has worn previously but in the colour white.
The dress is a Self-Portrait “tailored crepe chiffon midi dress”, which retails for just £220.
Another royal which owns this dress is Princess Beatrice, who wore it last month during the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth.
Kate also made a poignant nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II tonight.
The Princess wore the same diamond necklace which she wore to her state funeral last month.
READ MORE: Doria Ragland speaks to Meghan Markle ‘like a child’ on podcast
Additionally, Kate wore the same earrings which she wore to the late Queen’s funeral as well.
Interestingly, the Princess wore both of these jewels at the funeral of Prince Philip back in 2021.
Another time Kate wore this necklace was for the 70th wedding anniversary of the Queen and Prince Philip, making it a sweet nod to the late monarch and her husband of 73 years.
The Princess has often worn these earrings, including at previous Remembrance Sunday’s, Jubilees’, and Trooping the Colour.
DON’T MISS:
Source link