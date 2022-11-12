Kate warned ‘pressure is on’ over Christmas special this year

Kate, Princess of Wales is set to host another special Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey next month. Likely to air on ITV on Christmas Eve, it will be the second in a row for the Princess of Wales after last year’s Westminster Abbey service. Speaking on the latest episode of the Daily Express’ Royal Round-Up, royal correspondent Richard Palmer said the “pressure is on” to top last year’s successful service.
Last year’s programme saw Kate play the piano as she joined singer Tom Walker for a performance of his song ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’.
Speaking on Kate’s surprise appearance, host Pandora Forsyth asked Mr Palmer if “we can expect” to see Kate performing on the piano again this year.
He replied: “Well, the Palace is staying tight-lipped about this at the moment.
“We’ve all been asking how is she going to top the piano on TV last time, [but] unfortunately, they haven’t answered that question yet.”
He added: “The pressure is on her, isn’t it, she’s got to top that somehow.”
Speaking of the upcoming ITV service, Mr Palmer confirmed that it is “the same format as last time.”
He also noted that, last year, the BBC were “originally screening the Christmas Carol service”, however following a row “over a programme, a two-series programme, about the relationship between the Palace and the media”, ITV ended up airing the service instead and “they’ve stuck with ITV this year”.
Mr Palmer pointed out that Zara and Mike Tindall were present at last year’s service, adding that it is “clear” other members of the Royal Family will be in attendance this time too.
This Christmas will be the Royal Family’s first without the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral on September 8.
Queen Elizabeth II, who was 96 years old, died just shy of 18 months after her late husband.
