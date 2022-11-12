Katie Taylor’s Irish homecoming given date by Eddie Hearn | DAZN News Norway

Eddie Hearn has announced a number of potential dates for Katie Taylor’s epic Irish homecoming in 2023.

Since defeating Amadna Serrano in April, the focus has switched to providing Taylor with the opportunity to fight in the country she proudly represents, and that mission is high on the list of Hearn’s current priorities.

With Taylor’s profile one of the biggest in women’s boxing, the queue to secure a fight with her us currently a long one.

Serrano has been mentioned in what would be something of a spectacle, but there’s also the likes of Chantelle Cameron and Holly Holm who’ve shown an interest in taking on Taylor. Hearn has provided an update on the situation.

“April or May, it will be Katie’s next fight,” said Hearn when speaking to IFLTV. “This is a must for us, and we have to deliver it for Katie.”

“Our focus is a million percent on going to Croke Park, we do need support and we need the Irish government’s support as well. Not in terms of allowing it to happen but it’s very expensive to go into Croke Park and put a fight on.

“We have other opportunities in Ireland with different stadiums. For me, Croke Park is the one, it’s historic, but we can go to the rugby stadium or other places.”