Kevin Durant “EXCITED” For Two New Upcoming Games

Kevin Durant shared which games he is enjoying right now and what new games he’s really excited about in a quick interview.

In an exclusive interview with Chris Henderson wherein the Brooklyn Nets Small Forward also shared his “Mount Rushmore of Small Forwards,” Kevin Durant shared which games he’s enjoying right now and which games he’s looking forward to playing that are yet to come out.

He says that he’s been enjoying some time with Modern Warfare II right now, Activision-Blizzard’s latest blockbuster release. “I’ve been on that this morning,” he says. “I like it. I like how it’s moving. I like the guns, the maps are dope.” He followed it up by saying that he can’t wait for the new Warzone. Warzone 2.0 is also coming out next week on November 16, 2022.

The two-time NBA champion also shared that he’s excited about GTA 6. “I have no clue (on what’s coming up for GTA 6). It’s like the good thing about GTA is you never know what to expect from them. We’ve been sitting on GTA 5 for almost 10 years. So you know they’re gonna come bigger and better. I’m looking forward to it. I’ll definitely gonna cop and play online but mostly I’ve been on [Call of Duty], man.”

GTA 6 leaks have been shared online a few months ago, showing a very early build of the in-development game. The game, while officially acknowledged by developer Rockstar, its release date has not yet been revealed yet.

It’s nice to know that Durant’s getting a good time off the court enjoying video games on the side. The Nets, after all, have had a rough time this season, being tenth in the Eastern Conference with a 5-7 record. Brooklyn Nets will be playing against the Los Angeles Clippers (7-5, 6th in West) tomorrow at 4:00 PM Eastern / 1:00 PM Pacific.