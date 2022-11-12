King ‘stopped watching’ The Crown after show came ‘too close to bone’

King Charles reportedly “stopped watching” The Crown after sensitive events from his relationship with the late Princess Diana were played out screen. The King was one of the few Royal Family members who was said to have engaged with the controversial Netflix series which follows a dramatisation of Queen Elizabeth II’s life. The latest series is set to escalate tensions as new episodes will follow royal life in the 1990s, addressing the breakdown of the relationship between the King and Princess Diana – and her death in 1997.

Royal author Katie Nicholl suggested she enquired over the Royal Family’s interest in The Crown when researching for her book: The New Royals.

Speaking on True Royalty TV, she reported: “[The Queen] was absolutely aware of these programmes and the films and was never going to watch any of those herself, but other members of the Royal Family have watched episodes.

“I’m told that Camilla has watched all of them. Whether or not she’s watched this latest series, I’ll have to come back to you.

“[King] Charles watched it and stopped watching it at the last series because he felt that it got too close to the bone.

“I’m assuming from Harry’s comments he has absolutely seen it and I don’t know about William.”