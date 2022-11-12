League of Legends Preseason 2023: Jungle Pets & Jungle Changes Explained

On 11th November, Riot Games posted a video featuring game designers Ezra “Riot Phlox” Lynn and Tim “Riot Truexy” Jiang. They talked about the jungle companions scurrying their way onto the Rift this Preseason and how they will help junglers old and new.

Phlox said he’s been a jungle main since Season 3 and that he finds the role “wildly too hard to learn to get to the point where you’re having fun.” Following this, Truexy clarified that the jungle pets are the new replacement for jungle items in Preseason 2023. He said, “You see your jungle pet, you want to feed it, you want it to grow up, and you’re going to get powerful.”

Phlox added, “The hope is that, at the end of the day, experienced junglers feel like they’ve got something new. They feel like the role is still for them and new junglers or junglers who are interested in the role, but were always pushed off for one reason or another, feel like they could approach and play the game.”