Lifejacket clad migrants clash with French police in Dunkirk





A large group of migrants clashed with French police forces near Dunkirk as officers worked to disrupt planned illegal Channel crossings towards UK shores. Small boat crossings had been delayed due to roughly a fortnight of poor weather, which made the perilous stretch across the Channel even more dangerous. Video footage of the altercation captured the group of migrants throwing sticks and other debris towards the officers as French police deployed pepper spray towards the crowd.

As French police approached the group of migrants, stones and other items scavenged from the beach nearby were thrown at the uniformed officers. The vast majority of migrants gathered among the crowd wore lifejackets, a clear indication that they had plans to participate in a boat launch from the French coast towards the UK. Fierce weather conditions have prevented small boat crossings for the last two weeks, meaning the number of migrants arriving along the coast in Kent has stalled. However, home and security editor for GB News Mark White suggested people smuggling gangs had planned a “mass launch” of small boats this weekend to make up for lost time.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, migrant groups were pictured arriving in Dover for the first time this month. No new arrivals had been documented since October 31 after weather conditions deteriorated. The confirmed number of migrants to have reached the UK on small boats this year stands at 39,913, although the figure is expected to top 40,000 if a “mass launch” takes place this weekend. PA reported more arrivals “were expected” throughout Saturday, with official figures set to be released on Sunday by the Ministry of Defence. Read more: European police manhunt for Channel people smuggler dubbed ‘Scorpion’

The news of a supposed “mass launch” of small boats near Dunkirk comes as the Home Office has been pressured to address the provision of migrant accommodation within the UK. The Home Secretary has been criticised for forking out millions to house migrants in hotel facilities after a report suggested purpose-designed migrant processing centres were overcrowded. Two councils have been denied High Court injunctions to prevent hotels from housing asylum seekers within their local communities. Ipswich Borough Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council asked the High Court to extend the interim injunctions which had prevented the use of facilities in their area for migrant housing. In a ruling on Friday, both pleas were refused. Don’t miss:

