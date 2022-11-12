Categories
Like The Beatles, Madonna and Kylie Minogue before her, Taylor Swift is masterful at pivoting

When you look back at some of the most influential artists of the past 70 years, a pattern emerges: one of constant reinvention.

The Beatles did it, with eras so sonically and aesthetically distinct that they can be identified by a hairstyle.

Madonna did it, shedding her skin every album cycle to become everything from a Catholic to a cowboy.

Even our Kylie has ridden the wave of reinvention, going from the girl next door to disco queen to princess of pop throughout her 40-year career.

Now, it seems, Taylor Swift is blazing the same path.

This month, Swift made history as the first artist to take up all top 10 spots on the Billboard Top 100.

For many other artists, this might be the pinnacle of their careers but, for Swift, it’s another feather in her already overwhelmingly crowded cap.

Here are just a few others she keeps there:

  • Most Billboard Top 10 singles of any female artist in history (beating Madonna, herself, who has 38 spots to Swift’s 40)
  • Most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history
  • With her latest album Midnights, Swift became the only artist in Nielsen history to sell over a million copies of an album in its first week five times.

Sure, you could argue that breaking these kinds of digital records is not as impressive in 2022, thanks to the consumption and purchase of music being so accessible. 

Especially when the artist has major label backing and a multi-million-dollar digital advertising budget.

However, it still doesn’t take away from the fact that Swift was the second-most-profitable touring musician of the 2010s — just behind U2 — and sold 585,000 physical vinyls the first week of Midnights’ release.

Love her or loathe her — both perfectly acceptable — Swift has been deliberately paving the way to icon status her entire career.

Country roots

It may seem like a lifetime ago but, when Swift first appeared on the music scene in 2005, she was a country artist: a Brad Paisley-supporting, banjo-twanging, Americana-espousing country artist.

