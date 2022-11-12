Like The Beatles, Madonna and Kylie Minogue before her, Taylor Swift is masterful at pivoting

When you look back at some of the most influential artists of the past 70 years, a pattern emerges: one of constant reinvention.

The Beatles did it, with eras so sonically and aesthetically distinct that they can be identified by a hairstyle.

Madonna did it, shedding her skin every album cycle to become everything from a Catholic to a cowboy.

Even our Kylie has ridden the wave of reinvention, going from the girl next door to disco queen to princess of pop throughout her 40-year career.

Now, it seems, Taylor Swift is blazing the same path.

This month, Swift made history as the first artist to take up all top 10 spots on the Billboard Top 100.

For many other artists, this might be the pinnacle of their careers but, for Swift, it’s another feather in her already overwhelmingly crowded cap.

Here are just a few others she keeps there:

Most Billboard Top 10 singles of any female artist in history (beating Madonna, herself, who has 38 spots to Swift’s 40)

Sure, you could argue that breaking these kinds of digital records is not as impressive in 2022, thanks to the consumption and purchase of music being so accessible.

Especially when the artist has major label backing and a multi-million-dollar digital advertising budget.

However, it still doesn’t take away from the fact that Swift was the second-most-profitable touring musician of the 2010s — just behind U2 — and sold 585,000 physical vinyls the first week of Midnights’ release.

Love her or loathe her — both perfectly acceptable — Swift has been deliberately paving the way to icon status her entire career.

Country roots

It may seem like a lifetime ago but, when Swift first appeared on the music scene in 2005, she was a country artist: a Brad Paisley-supporting, banjo-twanging, Americana-espousing country artist.

Her self-titled debut album established her in the country scene, aided by her then-record-label Big Machine Records — more on them later — who marketed the album to country radio.

So how did a country princess become a pop star?

Natalie Waller is the chairperson for ARIA, on the board of directors for the Country Music Association, and has guided many country artists through their careers as the head of record label ABC Music.

She says that, while it’s possible for a country artist to cross genres, it’s not an easy path.

“Country has been a genre that radio, media, DSPs [digital service providers, e.g., Spotify, Apple Music] and labels put in a box and that’s where that belongs,” Waller says.

“Although we have seen artists like Shania Twain and the Dixie Chicks break out of the box and have huge mainstream success, it’s not as common.”

With each album release after her debut, Swift’s hair got straighter and her sound less country. Until we arrived at 2012’s Red, in which country had been overtaken by pop as the dominant genre, solidifying Swift as mainstream pop artist.

“Taylor was so clever with how she transitioned. She took her fans for the journey whilst picking up new ones,” Waller says.

She says it can be tough for an artist to transition between genres and, while Swift’s felt like a natural progression, it was almost certainly more strategic than it looked.

“Depending on genre, it can be tough to transition … You can gradually transition which, sometimes, leaves you in no man’s land, or completely change in more of a dramatic way, which your fans can come along for the ride, or not, like the sudden change of direction,” Waller says.

Rockism vs Poptimism

By the time we get to 2014, Swift was a certified pop star thanks to the release of her Max Martin-produced, synth-heavy LP, 1989, which would go on to be her most successful album, selling more than 14 million copies worldwide.

However, with heightened success comes heightened criticism.

While 1989 was largely celebrated by the music media, there was a vocal group of critics that saw Swift’s ascension to commercialised pop as an erosion of her authenticity.

It’s an effect that’s often referred to in music academia as ‘rockism‘.

“It’s a term that originated in the 80s, which focuses on the fact that rock music is different to pop music and that it’s somehow more ‘authentic’,” explains University of Sydney senior music lecturer Jadey O’Regan.

Dr O’Regan says that rockism theory is firmly entrenched in elements deemed important to rock music, such as:

Virtuosic playing

Virtuosic playing Discussing things other than boy/girl love

Discussing things other than boy/girl love Using all music studio elements

Using all music studio elements “Pushing the boundaries”.

However, as popular music progressed and rock became no longer the dominant genre, its guiding form became less relevant.

“The problem with that is, if you apply all the aspects that make rock good to pop music, it’s like comparing apples to oranges,” Dr O’Regan says.

“It’s unfair to say: ‘Oh, they don’t use virtuosic guitar solos in pop music so, therefore, it’s not interesting or worth acknowledging as pieces of art’,” Dr O’Regan says.

“The truth is they’re different kinds of art and they need different kinds of tools.”

Bubbling underneath the ingrained penetration of rockism in the 2010s was the rise of a much more inclusive school of critical thought: poptimism.

“[It] was a wave of people taking pop music seriously. That it’s interesting to talk about and it says something about us as people,” Dr O’Regan says.

“It’s why we have Pitchfork reviewing Taylor Swift now. Could you imagine, in 2005, Pitchfork reviewing Taylor in any other way than to ridicule her?”

The new wave of poptimism and the old guard of rockism intersected over Swift earlier in the year when Blur and Gorillaz front man Damon Albarn said on Twitter that Swift “doesn’t even write her own songs”, deriding her for having co-writers on her songs.

According to Dr O’Regan, it’s a common rockist accusation thrown at pop artists as a dig at their authenticity but the comparison doesn’t have legs.

“Blur wrote all their songs as a band. What’s the difference between that and Taylor Swift writing with Jack Antonoff?” Dr O’Regan asks.

This sentiment was surprisingly echoed by notorious musical curmudgeon and former Oasis member Liam Gallagher.

“All them f***ing Gorillaz albums are co-writes, aren’t they?” Gallagher said in a interview with NME in response to Albarn’s comments.

Albarn, for his part, quickly walked back on his statements, apologising “unreservedly and unconditionally” to Swift.

“I think we’re seeing these tensions between Taylor Swift as a pop writer and this old guard that think they know how a song should be written,” Dr O’Regan says.

Look what you made her do

Part of Swift’s masterful ability to pivot, musically and aesthetically, is the tight control she maintains over her public image.

This image suffered a near-fatal blow in 2016 when Kanye West re-ignited his years-long feud with Swift by releasing his song, Famous, which opened with the lyrics “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/why? I made that bitch famous”.

West claimed that he received Swift’s approval of the lyric, a comment that her representatives immediately denied.

Swift herself stayed silent. Only quasi-commenting on the drama with a well-timed swipe at people who try to “undercut your success” while accepting the 2016 Album of the Year Grammy for 1989.

Following this, West’s then-wife Kim Kardashian released a video recording of Swift and him on the phone where Swift seemingly gives her permission for the lyric.

Kardashian then sent out a cryptic tweet accusing Swift of being a snake, #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty started trending and Swift scrambled to tweet a notes app explanation that included the now infamous line: “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.”

However, under the cultural weight that “Kimye” carried in 2016, the damage to Swift’s image had already been done.

Swift — once militant in her two-year album release cycle — went underground for a year.

Loading Instagram content

She signalled her return in late 2017 by posting Instagram videos of snakes, the very thing that Kardashian and legions of internet-dwellers accused her of being.

Then she dropped her sixth album, Reputation, and it’s lead single — the unfortunately titled Look What You Made Me Do — ushered in a new era for Swift.

It was one that was a lot edgier than anything before it, which Swift acknowledged directly, opening her lead single with the spoken interlude: “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh … cause she’s dead.”

“She’s using the art of pop in the best way. She’s so accessible but also self-aware and she acknowledges the way she’s been stereotyped in popular culture. The way she winks at it, is really great,” Dr O’Regan says.

For the entire Reputation album cycle, Swift fully committed to the reclamation of her narrative, to the point of including a 60-foot inflatable snake named Karyn in her live shows.

However, the Swift-cycle has to keep on turning and, by 2019, she had ditched the dark lipstick and black bodysuits for the pastel fluff of Lover.

In the album press for Lover, Swift commented on why her dramatic pivot to Reputation was necessary for her career.

“I realised I needed to restructure my life, because it felt completely out of control,” she told Vogue.

“I knew immediately I needed to make music about it, because I knew it was the only way I could survive it. It was the only way I could preserve my mental health and also tell the story of what it’s like to go through something so humiliating.”

When they go low, you go high — and make a ton of money

Then 2020 saw Swift come full circle, returning to her country roots with two folk-inspired albums.

However, it also saw what could be her most fruitful pivot yet, into an artist crusader and music business genius.

As part of the 13-year contract Swift signed with Big Machine Records in 2005, she owned the publishing rights to her songs — the lyrical and musical ideas before they’re recorded — but the record label owned the copyright over the masters (first recordings) from her first six albums.

So, when Big Machine Records was sold to Scooter Braun in 2019, all of Swift’s master recordings went with it.

Swift said she tried to buy her masters before the sale but was offered unfavourable conditions and knew the label would sell off her masters but she had not figured on it being to Braun, who she branded a ‘incessant manipulative bully”.

Instead of letting the controversy die as tabloid fodder, Swift did something that was unprecedented: She announced that she was re-recording and releasing her first six albums.

“It is very fascinating to see her say: ‘I’m cutting my losses and re-recording these albums as a middle finger to that label, because it just hasn’t really been done before,'” Dr O’Regan says.

And so, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was born, buoyed by a rabidly supportive fanbase that encouraged others to denounce the original songs in favour for the re-released versions.

And so far, it has been a massive success.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) debuted at #1 on the Billboard 100 chart, erasing the original version, which had been at #157.

The New York Times noted that Fearless (Taylor’s Version) accomplished “what appeared to be one of Swift’s goals: burying the original Fearless”.

As unmitigated a success as Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was, Red (Taylor’s Version) surpassed even those heightened expectations.

As of May 2022, Red (Taylor’s Version) had sold 1.56 million equivalent album units on an almost identical LP that was released a decade ago.

“That’s what the record industry is desperate for, for people to pay for the same thing multiple times,” Dr O’Regan says.

“It’s in the industry’s best interest for people to buy the same thing multiple times.”

Just days after the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), it was reported that Universal Music had changed its artist contracts to double the amount of time before artists can re-release music.

This was interpreted as a direct effort to lessen any competition from artist’s attempts to re-record their own music.

Nearly two decades into her music career, Taylor Swift has proved herself masterful at pivoting at the moment right when it’s necessary.

Whether she’ll continue this trend to reach the iconic heights of Kylie, Madonna or The Beatles, only time will tell.

“We’re in the middle of Taylor Swift’s era at the moment, so it’s hard to have that hindsight that we have for artists of past decades,” Dr O’Regan says.

“There’s ripples of The Beatles everywhere, even if you don’t like them, you will probably like something that was influenced by The Beatles.”