Categories Entertainment Lindsay Lohan Pitched a ‘Brilliant’ ‘Mean Girls’ Nod for Netflix’s ‘Falling for Christmas’ Post author By Google News Post date November 12, 2022 No Comments on Lindsay Lohan Pitched a ‘Brilliant’ ‘Mean Girls’ Nod for Netflix’s ‘Falling for Christmas’ Lindsay Lohan Pitched a Mean Girls Nod for Her Netflix Christmas Movie Skip to content Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags ‘nod, Brilliant, Christmas, Falling, Girls, Lindsay, Lohan, Netflix's, Pitched By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Genealogical lecture planned Saturday | Peninsula Daily News → London set for winter blast as Environment Canada issues first snow squall alert of season Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.