‘Living’ state pension could create ‘adequate income’ for pensioners

The state pension system is currently two-tiered, and what a person gets will often depend on their age and National Insurance contributions. For those who reached state pension age on or after April 6, 2016, there is the new state pension, and the full flat-rate is currently £185.15 per week.

The full, old basic state pension for those who reached state pension age before April 6, 2016 is currently £141.85 per week.

The triple lock should see the pension sum rise each year by whichever is the highest of: 2.5 percent, inflation or average earnings. However, the policy is currently in doubt.

To consider the potential alternatives, Express.co.uk spoke exclusively to James Jones-Tinsley, self-invested pensions technical specialist at Barnett Waddingham.

Mr Jones-Tinsley highlighted the idea of a living state pension has previously been raised by experts as an alternative to the current system.

