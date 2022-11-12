L&L Pets celebrates 40 years in business

A longstanding business in downtown Emporia is celebrating its 40th year in business this month, and its owners are looking forward to continuing the legacy for years to come.
L&L Pets, located at 621 Commercial St., opened its doors in 1982 under the ownership of Lane and Lisa Hollern. The Hollerns owned and operated the store for 35 years, before selling the business to Jason and Jess Crumb.
Lane Hollern said he purchased a pet store called Octopus Garden on W. Eighth Avenue. Nine months later, he and his wife Lisa moved to the store to its present location.
“We got married and decided that we really wanted to make this a big business,” Lane Hollern said. “We bought that building on Commercial and just put everything into it.”
The Hollerns drew in a host of dedicated customers over the years with their knowledge and top-notch customer service. Even now, four-and-a-half years after retiring, the couple receives questions from former customers when it comes to pets and pet care.
“We’d always be out shopping and somebody would stop and say, ‘Hey, my fish are doing this,’ or ‘My lizard’s doing this,’” Lane Hollern said. “I still have people today call me or see me somewhere and ask me a pet question.”
Lisa Hollern said part of the fun of having a store like L&L Pets was forging relationships with customers over the years.
“One thing I remember the most is how many cards and gifts we got from people, our customers that knew us well enough and thought of us when we had our first daughter,” Lisa Hollern said.
When Lane’s father passed away in 2008, the same thing happened.
“I had an overwhelming number of customers that brought in cards or stopped in to offer their condolences,” he said.
And, when the couple decided it was time to move on, they ultimately sold the business to a customer.
Jason Crumb studied herpetology in school, and was a regular at L&L Pets over the years.
“I had been coming here since I was a little kid, for my own pets growing up,” he told The Gazette this week. “I was working at the Sheriff’s Office at the time, and came in to get my pet food for the week … and Lane and I were talking and he said, ‘Well, we’re thinking about selling the store.’”
Crumb went home and talked to his wife about possibly buying the store and, in the summer of 2018, the took the plunge. The Crumbs have committed to offering the same level of customer service and variety of products to the community.
“The customer service that we offer plays a big part in [our longevity],” he said. “We try to be very personable to all of our customers. A lot of our customers have been coming here for a very long time, even prior to my family buying it. I know Lane and his family did a good job with that as well. We just continued that.”
Crumb said anyone who knows him would agree that he’s “always had a lot of pets.”
“This is kind of expanding the amount of pets I have,” he said. “It was pretty natural for me to start doing this.”
While Crumb admitted he wasn’t familiar with the business aspect of running a pet store in the beginning, it was something he learned quickly.
“The animal side I knew a lot about already,” he said.
Aside from offering a wide variety of products for pets of all shapes and sizes, L&L Pets can also special order in items at a reasonable price. Crumb said that’s how the business has managed to stay competitive with the rise of online retailers like Chewy.com and Amazon.
“Our prices are competitive with theirs,” Crumb said. “[Our prices] are what they offer, if not lower, and we always offer our price-matching.”
Crumb said L&L’s prices are always lower than Chewy.com. Because Amazon operates with independent sellers and companies on the site, the prices can vary. That’s when price matching comes into play.
“As long as the price isn’t lower than what I pay for it, even if it is the price that I pay for it, I price match it to that,” he said. “A lot of people take advantage of that and more and more people are figuring out that we do that. This is a small enough town that people don’t mind driving the five or 10 minutes to get here.”
Still, Crumb is looking to add a delivery service to L&L’s repertoire as early as next year. He would also like to expand the business in the future. Crumb would also like to offer more fully set-up paludariums, which are habitats that incorporate both terrestrial and aquatic elements in the same tank. The habitats are ideal for amphibians and some types of reptiles.
“I’ve done a few of those for customers already,” he said. “I think customers don’t know that that’s available for them. I’d like to have some other tanks set up for sale, so people can come in and just buy the whole thing and pick the animal that works with that, and away they go. It makes it much easier on the customer.”
As they look toward the future of the business, Crumb said L&L Pets was celebrating the 40-year milestone with a few events throughout the week. They encouraged customers to participate in a “safari” through downtown Emporia, where participants could get a passport at the store and find different animals at area businesses. Passports that are returned by Saturday, Nov. 12, will be eligible to earn prizes.
From 2 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, L&L Pets is hosting a birthday party, complete with a pet-friendly photo booth and costumes and props to dress up your pets.
Crumb said it was important to do something fun for the community as a thank you for their continued business.
“Forty years, that’s pretty cool,” he said. “Not a lot of businesses can say that. A lot of people here emphasize ‘shop local,’ and that’s why we’ve been here 40 years.”
“I’m just really proud of it,” Lane Hollern said. “It really is kind of a legacy and we’re both really glad [the Crumbs] are keeping it going. It really is hard to keep a mom and pop shop of any kind going with all the competition from Amazon and it seems like every store that pops up has to put in a pet department. But, our knowledge and service are really what kept us going, and I hope they’ll keep it going for another 40 years.”
For more information on L&L Pets, follow @LLPetsEmporiaKS on Facebook.
