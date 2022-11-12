Categories
L&L Pets celebrates 40 years in business


A longstanding business in downtown Emporia is celebrating its 40th year in business this month, and its owners are looking forward to continuing the legacy for years to come.

L&L Pets, located at 621 Commercial St., opened its doors in 1982 under the ownership of Lane and Lisa Hollern. The Hollerns owned and operated the store for 35 years, before selling the business to Jason and Jess Crumb.





