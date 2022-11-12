London set for winter blast as Environment Canada issues first snow squall alert of season

Environment Canada is calling for up to 12 centimetres of the white stuff in parts of southwestern Ontario, issuing its first snow squall watch of the season for London and Middlesex County.

Heavy flurries are in the forecast for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County starting Sunday morning, the national weather agency said Saturday afternoon.

“These flurries and snow squalls will last through Sunday night before weakening through the day on Monday,” Environment Canada said.

Eight to 12 centimetres of snow could accumulate in some spots by Monday morning, the national weather agency said.

Snowfall of 2 to 4 centimetres per hour is possible, reducing visibility on the roads. Environment Canada is urging drivers to be vigilant on the roads during this first blast of winter or consider postponing non-essential travel until after the dicey weather passes.

Snow began falling in London Saturday afternoon, with the high hovering around the freezing mark.

Environment Canada is calling for a below-seasonal high of 1 C in the city Sunday with flurries and a risk of snow squalls.

The national weather agency’s snow squall watch extends across much of southwestern Ontario, including Oxford, Huron, Perth, Grey and Bruce counties.