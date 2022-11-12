Love Is Blind’s Zanab Jaffrey on new romances after explosive split

Although it all started off well, things soon took a dark turn after multiple arguments, one of which Cole asked Zanab if she was “bipolar.”

More intense disagreements followed during their pre-wedding honeymoon in Malibu when Cole spoke to his former match, Colleen Reed.

Even though at the time she had no regrets about her engagement to Matt Bolton, Cole revealed he should have chosen her.

He said: “She wouldn’t have been the first girl I picked out if I was basing this on physically,” and then adds Colleen was his type.