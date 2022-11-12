Man City star Laporte in bloody collision vs Brentford as blood gushes

Aymeric Laporte was treated for seven minutes after suffering a horrible gash on his head during Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Brentford. The Spain international was jostling in the penalty area when he appeared to be pushed into the elbow of Bees centre-back Ethan Pinnock.

Replays showed Laporte trying to challenge for a header at a corner, only to be nudged by Brentford’s Ben Mee. The 28-year-old was hurled forwards and his head connected with the elbow of Pinnock.

Laporte remained dazed on the turf while the game continued for a few seconds before referee Peter Bankes halted play. It was then realised that the former Athletic Bilbao ace’s injury might have been worse than initially thought.

Broadcast shots showed plenty of blood spilling from the forehead of the Basque-born centre-back. Bankes immediately called City’s medical staff to tend to the stricken four-times Premier League champion.

Medics tended to Laporte for over seven minutes, ensuring that the blood had disappeared and that his head was bandaged. Laporte then underwent a concussion examination which he passed.

He was allowed to return to the action once he was deemed to be fully recovered. VAR did not deem Mee’s push to be worthy of a City penalty.

The incident happened soon after half-time, which followed an action-packed opening 45 minutes. Ivan Toney had given Brentford a shock first-half lead

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football

Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.