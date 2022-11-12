Man Utd receive Cody Gakpo update after winger speaks on transfer

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo has handed Manchester United and his other suitors a blow ahead of the January transfer window. Gakpo was expected to be at the forefront of several clubs’ attacking shortlists this winter after a stellar start to the season, but he looks set to remain in the Netherlands.

The 22-year-old winger was strongly linked with United, Leeds United and Southampton in the summer but remained at PSV after Erik ten Hag opted to splash £85million to reunite with Ajax’s Antony. And his stock has only risen this term, registering 13 goals and 17 assists in 23 games under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

His form and United’s potential search for attacking reinforcements amid uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future have led to suggestions Ten Hag could go back in for Gakpo. However, he has hinted that he will be ready to pursue a new challenge at the end of the season rather than in January.

He told NOS: “I think at the end of this season, I will be ready to take that step. I feel like I was already that way at the beginning of this season, but after this season, I’m even more ready to take the next step.

